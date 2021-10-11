National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away

National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu died at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He had been in a critical condition for some time due to liver-related ailments.

Known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil movies, Venu had acted in over 500 movies. Mollywood star and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to mourn the demise.

Sharing a photo of the veteran artiste, Prithviraj wrote, “Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu.”

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan also expressed grief at the news. His post read, “Absolutely shattered to know that #NedumudiVenu is no more! One of our finest actors. Such a huge loss to Malayalam cinema. He leaves behind an impressive & varied filmography & will live in our hearts forever. #OmShanti.”

Nedumudi Venu began acting through plays of Kavalam Narayana Panicker, and made his debut in films with Thambu, directed by G Aravindan in 1978.

Over the decades, Venu shone as an actor who could deliver powerful performances, especially in drama films alongside actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty. His talent at handling serious and comedic roles with equal aplomb was admired in the industry. He was also adept at playing the mridangam.

Nedumudi Venu had won three National, and six state film awards for his performances.