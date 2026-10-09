Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
- Also read in:
- മലയാളം
Naslen buys luxury Range Rover Sport Autobiography worth Rs 2 cr after Premalu 2 controversy
Malayalam actor Naslen has purchased a luxury Range Rover Sport Autobiography worth Rs 2 crore.
Malayalam actor Naslen has become the proud owner of a brand-new luxury car worth over Rs 2 crore. Photos of the vehicle, as well as the actor accepting its key from the showroom, have gone viral on social media, gaining the attention of netizens.
It is reported that Naslen has brought home a diesel variant of the Range Rover Sport Autobiography, one of Land Rover’s most premium models. According to Car Dekho, the vehicle’s ex-showroom price in Kochi is about Rs 1.60 crore, whereas its on-road price is approximately Rs 2.03 crore, including Rs 35.20 lakh in registration charges. The luxury SUV is renowned for its state-of-the-art features and performance.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit effect | Arvind Swamy-Sridevi’s shelved film Anna to be revived after decades
Inside Naslen’s Rs 2 crore Range Rover Sport Autobiography
According to the platform, the diesel variant of the car is powered by a 2,997 cc engine and can attain a top speed of 234 kmph. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicle comes with an automatic transmission and generates 346 brake horsepower (bhp). It delivers a maximum torque of 700 Nm between 1,500 and 3,000 revolutions per minute (rpm) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds.
View this post on Instagram
Naslen is currently one of the most bankable young actors in Malayalam cinema, especially after the blockbuster success of director Girish AD’s Premalu (2024), where he shared the screen with Mamitha Baiju. The romantic comedy grossed Rs 131.50 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Premalu 2 controversy
However, he recently faced controversy over the shelving of Premalu 2, which was announced soon after the 2024 movie’s theatrical run. Although the exact reasons behind the film being dropped remain unknown, several unverified rumours claim it happened due to creative differences between Naslen and Girish.
ICYMI | Nana Patekar death: Tanushree Dutta says ‘spoke from my perspective’, cine body calls her out
While some speculate that the actor was dissatisfied with the script, another rumour suggests the project was dropped because of an unprecedented remuneration demand from him. Nevertheless, the makers have not yet revealed the exact reason for the shelving of Premalu 2.
Naslen was most recently seen in director Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mollywood Times (2026). He will next be seen in director Jithu Madhavan’s Scene, headlined by Suriya and Nazriya Nazim. The action comedy will hit screens on November 6.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05