Naslen buys luxury Range Rover Sport Autobiography worth Rs 2 cr after Premalu 2 controversy

Malayalam actor Naslen has become the proud owner of a brand-new luxury car worth over Rs 2 crore. Photos of the vehicle, as well as the actor accepting its key from the showroom, have gone viral on social media, gaining the attention of netizens.

It is reported that Naslen has brought home a diesel variant of the Range Rover Sport Autobiography, one of Land Rover’s most premium models. According to Car Dekho, the vehicle’s ex-showroom price in Kochi is about Rs 1.60 crore, whereas its on-road price is approximately Rs 2.03 crore, including Rs 35.20 lakh in registration charges. The luxury SUV is renowned for its state-of-the-art features and performance.