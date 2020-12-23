Sufiyum Sujatayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas passes away

Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away in Coimbatore.

Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away on Wednesday morning in a private hospital in Coimbatore. Shanavas was under treatment at the intensive care unit of KG Hospital after he went into cardiogenic shock last week on the sets of his upcoming film Gandhirajan.

Naranipuzha Shanavas made his directorial debut in 2015 with Karie. His second directorial Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan, released on Amazon Prime Video in July this year.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd