Sufiyum Sujatayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas in critical condition

Actor-producer Vijay Babu said Naranipuzha Shanavas is still on ventilator support.

Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of KG Hospital last week after he went into cardiogenic shock on the sets of his upcoming film Gandhirajan, is in critical condition and currently on ventilator support.

Sufiyum Sujatayum producer Vijay Babu took to Facebook to refute rumours about Naranipuzha Shanavas’ demise. He posted, “Shanavas is still on ventilator support. His heart is still beating. Request all to pls pray for him. We are still hoping for a miracle. Shall update accordingly. Pls do not post wrong information.”

Naranipuzha Shanavas made his directorial debut in 2015 with Karie. His second directorial Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan, released on Amazon Prime Video in July this year.

