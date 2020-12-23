Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas passes away

Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away in Kochi.

Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kochi. Actor-producer Vijay Babu took to Facebook to share the news of Shanavas’ demise.

Vijay Babu posted on Facebook, “ഒരു ആയുഷ്ക്കാലത്തേക്കുള്ള ഓർമകളും എന്നോട് പറഞ്ഞ കുറേ കഥകളും ബാക്കി വെച്ച് അവൻ പോയി…. നമ്മുടെ സൂഫി..(You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi) We tried our best for u shaanu … love u lots.”

Naranipuzha Shanavas, who was under treatment at the intensive care unit of KG Hospital in Coimbatore after he went into cardiogenic shock last week on the sets of his upcoming film Gandhirajan, was shifted to Aster Medicity in Kochi in a ventilator supported ambulance earlier in the day. He breathed his last in Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Naranipuzha Shanavas showed a penchant for making socially relevant films. His movies usually dealt with the religious, social and cultural divide in the country.

His last film Sufiyum Sujathayum, which released on Amazon Prime Video in July this year, examined the society’s deep-rooted bigotry when it comes to allowing interfaith marriages. His first movie Karie shed light on the hypocrisy and absurdity of the casteist society.

