Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser: Lijo Jose Pellissery uncovers the mystery of the sleepy village

Dulquer Salmaan on Friday unveiled the teaser of superstar Mammootty’s production venture titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which roughly translates to mid-morning drowsiness.

“The story of sleep!! Here’s presenting to you the quirky teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam produced by Mammootty Kampany and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery,” he tweeted.

The teaser introduces us to a village where everyone seems to fall asleep during a certain time of the day. It’s safe to assume when the clock hits a particular time, people in the village can’t help but slip into a deep nap, irrespective of place or the occasion. We can see visuals of people snoring in groups right where they were presumably engaging in a social gathering. We even see a bus parked middle of nowhere. And we can understand that everyone in the bus, including the driver and passengers, have fallen asleep right where they were standing or sitting. Not just people, even animals dose off in that village.

Also Read | Jalsa movie review: Shefali Shah rescues the film in the final act

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is Lijo’s story, and the screenplay has been developed by writer S Hareesh. The duo has become regular collaborators since Jallikattu. The duo’s last outing was Churuli.

Lijo seems to have set Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam in the backdrop of a Tamil village. It is Lijo’s maiden Tamil language movie.

Mammootty has co-produced the movie with Lijo. The duo is also working together on a short film as part of an upcoming Netflix anthology.