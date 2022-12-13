Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets rave reviews after IFFK 2022 premiere: ‘Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s best work’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty‘s latest film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. And it won’t be wrong to say that this was one of the most popular films of the festival. The visuals from the screening show a massive crowd waiting in a long queue. Many have claimed that no other film at the festival drew such a crowd in the past.

Many have given glowing reviews to Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Renowned filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan called it “Lijo’s best film yet.”

“#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam – Yet another masterpiece and the best from @mrinvicible. Mammukka delivers a stunning and highly memorable performance. Theni Easwar deserves applauses for the frames and loved the usage of old tamil songs. Wait for the theatre release,” wrote Twitter user Martin N Joseph.

Also Read | Our aim is Oscars: Filmmaker Pampally on his foreign movie Statue Of Liberty

“Another Masterpiece Frm #LJP & Superb Performance Frm @mammukka. His Presentation Of Tamil Dialect Conversations Were Very Beautiful. Movie Had Excellent Response Aftr Premiere, Hoping That Will Reflect In Theatres Too,” tweeted Snehasallapam.

“The movie really doesn’t fit into one of the genres we are used. Lijo and Hareesh has woven a genre of itself & makes us travel into the worlds of James and Sundaram,” read a review of Forum Keralam.

The audience who managed to watch the film at the festival was in awe of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s work. Especially, people appreciated S. Hareesh’s writing as much as Mammootty’s performance.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is said to be a fantasy film about a man who slips into an afternoon nap and wakes up as a different person. Mammootty’s James becomes Sundaram and lives his life for a day before returning to his actual life.

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam – Exclusive Review From @iffklive Another Masterpiece Frm #LJP & Superb Performance Frm @mammukka, His Presentation Of Tamil Dialect Conversations Were Very Beautiful. Movie Had Excellent Response Aftr Premiere, Hoping That Will Reflect In Theatres Too. pic.twitter.com/8Hj1JALyA3 — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) December 12, 2022

Advertisement

Mammootty has co-produced Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with Lijo Jose Pellissery. The duo is also working together on a short film as part of an upcoming Netflix anthology.