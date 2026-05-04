Namitha Pramod reveals reasons behind shutting down her T-shirt brand Peprikka India

Film stars turning entrepreneurs isn’t news. In fact, most celebrities have either invested in other firms or launched their own, viewing such moves as sound business strategies. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and his son Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL X, to Deepika Padukone’s 82°E, Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, and Hrithik Roshan’s HRX, there are many examples of this phenomenon. Malayalam actor Namitha Pramod is also among the many actor-turned-entrepreneurs in Indian cinema.

Namitha Pramod made her acting debut at the age of 15 in director Rajesh Pillai’s Traffic (2011), widely regarded as the movie that changed the course of a stagnant Malayalam cinema and ushered in a new era marked by modern narrative and cinematic techniques.

Namitha subsequently rose to fame, appearing in several notable films such as Dulquer Salman’s Vikramadithyan, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Jayasurya-Indrajith Sukumaran trio’s Amar Akbar Anthony, Kunchacko Boban’s Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum and Law Point, Nivin Pauly’s Puthiya Theerangal, and Dileep’s Sound Thoma, Villali Veeran, Chandrettan Evideya and Kammara Sambhavam, among others.

Must Read | Sreenivasan once tricked Innocent into transferring all his real-life property to him during film shoot

Her role in Adi Kapyare Kootamani also earned her significant appreciation. However, Namitha’s career has been on the decline for the past few years. Not only has she not had a bona fide box office success since Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015), but the number of movies coming her way has also dipped dramatically, affecting her market value in turn.

Namitha Pramod business ventures

Nonetheless, much like any other savvy celebrity, Namitha Pramod has also turned to entrepreneurship, making a better name for herself as a businessperson than she earned as an artiste. In Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, she runs a vintage café named Summer Town Cafe, which is a hit, particularly among youngsters.

In the meantime, she also launched a T-shirt brand called Peprikka India. Unfortunately, it did not work out and incurred losses. The actor recently opened up about shutting down the enterprise and the factors that contributed to it.

Story continues below this ad

ICYMI | Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Mammootty-Mohanlal’s film dips in India, but overseas earnings propel it to Rs 64 cr

“I started a clothing business focusing on T-shirts, but it didn’t work out, so I closed it. If a business is running at a loss and you don’t see a bright future for it, it’s better to shut it down than continue investing in it. Instead of wasting money and making things worse, you should close it as soon as you realise things are going wrong. Then you can think about the next step,” she shared during an interview with Reporter Business.

What happened to Peprikka India?

Going further into what went wrong with Peprikka, Namitha pointed out, “Overproduction backfired on us; we had a massive amount of stock right from the beginning. It is quite a challenging phase for men’s wear. I learned many things from that experience. A lack of planning also affected the brand. Regarding the Summer Town Cafe, I started it because I love eating and enjoying food. We had the necessary resources for such a business, so it was a bit easier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAMITHA PRAMOD (@nami_tha_)

Namitha Pramod was most recently seen in director Boban Samuel’s Machante Maalakha (2025), where she appeared alongside Soubin Shahir. The movie also featured Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shanthi Krishna, and Dileesh Pothan in key roles.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here focus on celebrity business ventures and personal experiences in entrepreneurship. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute professional financial or investment advice; please consult a qualified expert before making business decisions.