My Story motion poster: Prithviraj and Parvathy Menon are back together for another love saga

The first look of the film My Story starring Prithviraj and Parvathy Menon was revealed and the two actors are locked in an embrace. The movie is helmed and bankrolled by Roshni Dinaker. After the success of Ennu Ninte Moideen, it will be great to see this on screen pair’s chemistry again. They had the audience in tears with their previous outing. Will this story have a happy ending?

The musical written by Shanker Ramakrishnan happens to be Roshni’s debut film. While the Adam Joan star will portray the role of Jai, Parvathy is cast to play the role of Tara.The film was shot in Portugal. It was reported that the team shot in Lisbon for 45 days. Interestingly, the crew includes popular Bollywood choreographers Bosco and Caesar and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who worked in Bajirao Mastani. Dudley, the man behind the cinematography for Chennai Express, will also be a part of this film.

The initial story for My Story was contributed by Roshni’s friend Abhijata Umesh. It was after Prithviraj gave a go ahead that Roshni approached Shanker Ramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s Adam Joan just released to mixed reception from critics and audience alike. However, he is working on multiple projects, and if one were to go by his filmography, the actor is busy till 2020. Parvathy Menon, on the other hand, was last seen in Take Off. She is also working in the Tamil anthology, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

