‘My father wanted me to become a doctor’: Mammootty receives his third honorary doctorate

Malayalam megastar Mammootty was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam on Monday, May 25. Mahatma Gandhi University cited his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema as the basis for the honorary DLitt. The degree was presented by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the convocation ceremony on the campus on Monday.

Reacting to the award and sharing the pictures on social media, Mammootty posted, “Humbled to have received the Honorary DLitt from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala. My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey.”

Humbled to have received the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala. My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/6CVToChCLF — Mammootty (@mammukka) May 25, 2026

This is Mammootty’s third honorary doctorate from a state university. The University of Kerala conferred a DLitt on the actor in January 2010, with the citation acknowledging his outstanding contributions to art and literature through cinema. Later that year, the University of Calicut awarded him another honorary DLitt, presented by the then Governor, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to artistic work and public service.

Serving people through cinema

Addressing the gathering on stage, Mammootty brought the room to its feet with a line that drew from his own life. “My father wanted me to become a doctor,” he said, adding, “but now I’ve been able to treat you, not patients, but you, through cinema for the past 45 years.”

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In a career spanning more than five decades, Mammootty has appeared in more than 400 films across multiple languages and genres. He has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, the second most by an artiste, a record he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn. In January 2026, the Government of India announced Padma Bhushan for him for five decades of service to cinema. He had earlier received the Padma Shri in 1998.

On the work front

Mammootty was recently seen in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film marked the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after a gap of nearly 17 years, arriving as a politically charged espionage drama. Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, the film featured an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Rajiv Menon, and was released worldwide on May 1.