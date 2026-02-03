Music director SP Venkatesh dies at 70

Popular music director SP Venkatesh, who rose to prominence with the Malayalam film Rajavinte Makan (1986), died at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, a film industry source said. He was 70.

Over the years, the versatile South Indian music director enthralled a multitude of fans with his soulful melodies and thunderous background scores.

Born on March 5, 1955, SP Venkatesh is the son of mandolin player Pazhani. He started playing guitar in films with music director Vijay Bhaskar in 1971. He went on to establish himself as a music director in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films.

