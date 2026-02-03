Music director SP Venkatesh dies at 70

Music director SP Venkatesh died at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday following cardiac arrest.

By: PTI
Feb 3, 2026
Music director SP Venkatesh dies at 70Music director SP Venkatesh was 70.
Popular music director SP Venkatesh, who rose to prominence with the Malayalam film Rajavinte Makan (1986), died at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, a film industry source said. He was 70.

Over the years, the versatile South Indian music director enthralled a multitude of fans with his soulful melodies and thunderous background scores.

Born on March 5, 1955, SP Venkatesh is the son of mandolin player Pazhani. He started playing guitar in films with music director Vijay Bhaskar in 1971. He went on to establish himself as a music director in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films.

ALSO READ | 25 years of Malayalam cinema: How the industry transformed from churning out stinkers to becoming the face of the new era

Venkatesh entered the Malayalam film industry as a music director in 1985 through the film Janakeeya Kodathi. He gave several hit songs in films like Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Vazhiyora Kazhchakal, Indrajalam, Nadodi, Manthrikam, Kilukkam, Minnaram, Sphadikam, and Johnny Walker. Venkatesh won the Kerala State Film Award for best music director in 1993 for the films Paithrukam and Janam.

Although he primarily worked in Malayalam cinema, P.S. Venkatesh delivered several hit songs in Tamil films as well, including “Enn Uyir” from Enga Vettu Mappillai. His Tamil debut came with the 1988 film Poovukkul Bookambam, after which he went on to compose numerous popular numbers. He also contributed background scores for Hindi films such as Kyon Ki, Hungama, Virasat, Gardish, and Mera Dil Tere Liye.

