Music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri passes away

Popular Carnatic musician and Malayalam music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri (58) passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday afternoon. He was under treatment for cancer at MVR Cancer Center, Kozhikode. Viswanathan was the brother of famous lyricist and musician Kaithaparam Damodaran Namboodiri.

Viswanathan was born to Kannadi Keshavan Namboothiri and Adithi Antharjanam in Kaithapram village in Kannur district, Kerala. An alumnus of Swathi Thirunal Music College, Thiruvananthapuram, Viswanathan completed the course with Ganabhooshanam title. Vishwanathan worked as a music teacher at Mathamangalam School, Kannur and Rajah’s HSS, Nileshwaram before venturing into the field of cinema.

Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri made his debut in Malayalam cinema by assisting his brother for the music of the movie Deshadanam directed by Jayaraj in 1996. Following his debut, he went on to compose music for 23 Malayalam movies. He won the Kerala State Film Award for his background score in the Jayaraj movie Kannaki released in 2001. His songs for the Dileeep-starrer Thilakkam (2003) were also appreciated by music lovers. The song “Saare Saare Saambare” from Thilakkam was one of the most popular tracks of that time, especially among children. Other notable works of Vishwanathan were in the movies Ekantham, Daivanamathil, Ullam, Madhyavenal and Neelambari. Many of his compositions were crooned by famous singers including KJ Yesudas, G Venugopal, P Jayachandran and KS Chitra.

Viswanathan also started a music school named Sruthilaya in Payannur, Kannur. The musician is survived by his wife Gaowri Antharjanam and three children – Aditi, Narmada and Keshav .