Mukundan Unni Associates trailer: Vineeth Sreenivasan promises a crackling dark comedy

Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan is playing a morally-flexible lawyer in his upcoming film Mukundan Unni Associates. The trailer of the movie, which was released on the eve of Deepavali, promises a crackling dark comedy.

Judging from the trailer, Vineeth’s Mukundan Unni seems to have sociopathic tendencies. He seems like a loner, living a highly regimented life, with a sole focus on becoming a successful lawyer. In his perseverance to reach the top position in his profession, he disregards rights, justice and truth, the very things he had sworn to protect as a lawyer. All he wants to do is win. So much so that he prefers death to failure.

Mukundan Unni is not just another lawyer who doesn’t hesitate to lie to win a case. He goes to the extent of manipulating evidence in favour of his case. He also carries a pocket knife and threatens to sever the tongues of those who bother him. He’s a very dangerous man. Debutant director Abhinav Sunder Nayak seems to have picked the comedy genre to tell the tale of a sociopathic lawyer.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan. And it is due to arrive in cinemas on November 11.