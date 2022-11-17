Mukundan Unni Associates to get a sequel, confirms Vineeth Sreenivasan

Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced a sequel to his latest film Mukundan Unni Associates. The film was released last week in Kerala to positive reviews and it is also said to be doing well at the box office. Buoyed by the film’s reception at the box office, the makers wasted no time seizing the moment.

“Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024,” Vineeth said in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

Vineeth Sreenivasan and director Abhinav Sunder Nayak noted that except for their plan to do a follow-up film to Mukundan Unni Associates, they were clueless about other aspects of the sequel. Abhinav suggested that at the moment he didn’t even know, besides Vineeth’s character, which characters from the first film will make it to the sequel.

Billed as a dark comedy, Mukundan Unni Associates follows an ambitious, young lawyer, who seems to be willing and ready to cross all the moral lines to get what he wants. The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan.