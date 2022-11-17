scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Mukundan Unni Associates to get a sequel, confirms Vineeth Sreenivasan

Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan is basking in the success of his latest movie Mukundan Unni Associates.

Vineeth SreenivasanVineeth Sreenivasan in Mukundan Unni Associates.

Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced a sequel to his latest film Mukundan Unni Associates. The film was released last week in Kerala to positive reviews and it is also said to be doing well at the box office. Buoyed by the film’s reception at the box office, the makers wasted no time seizing the moment.

“Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024,” Vineeth said in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

Vineeth Sreenivasan and director Abhinav Sunder Nayak noted that except for their plan to do a follow-up film to Mukundan Unni Associates, they were clueless about other aspects of the sequel. Abhinav suggested that at the moment he didn’t even know, besides Vineeth’s character, which characters from the first film will make it to the sequel.

Also Read |Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie marks S J Suryah’s OTT debut

Billed as a dark comedy, Mukundan Unni Associates follows an ambitious, young lawyer, who seems to be willing and ready to cross all the moral lines to get what he wants. The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:36:45 pm
Next Story

Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement