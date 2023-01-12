scorecardresearch
Mukundan Unni Associates all set for OTT release; film’s director has a request for ‘non-Malayali folks’

Mukundan Unni Associates, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 13.

Mukundan Unni AssociatesMukundan Unni Associates will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.
After a successful theatrical run, Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s debut directorial Mukundan Unni Associates, which was released last year, is all set to release on OTT. The director took to his Twitter handle and announced that the Malayalam film will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 13. The movie stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Arsha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu and George Kora.

Taking to Twitter, Abhinav wrote, “Mukundan Unni Associates is releasing tomorrow (January 13) on India’s most subscribed-to OTT Platform, Disney Plus Hotstar – with around 300 million active users. I am thrilled about the kind of reach this platform is going to guarantee the film. Though it will stream in multiple languages, I would personally request non-Malayali folks to watch the original version – Malayalam with English Subtitles for the best impact. Because that is how its intended to be viewed.”

“The performances, voice modulation, dialogue flow, the deadpan humour and rhythm of the narrative is best conveyed in the original language. I hereby request my friends and followers to share this note to help me reach the maximum number of people. PLEASE spread the word,” he added.

Also read |Varisu box office collection day 1: Vijay’s family entertainer wins opening bout against Ajith’s Thunivu, but trails overseas

Talking about the film and its success, Abhinav Sunder Nayak told OTT Play, “We expected the film to be successful. What defied my expectations was the response of the family audience. In some of the theatres I had visited, I could see elderly ladies laughing when an accident scene was playing out; the bus accident, which is a very cruel act from the protagonist, was actually being enjoyed by them. That was something I didn’t expect at all.”

