Malayalam actor Mukesh reacts to sexual misconduct allegations

The incident happened during the shooting of Malayalam quiz show Koteeswaran.

After a casting director accused Mukesh of sexual misconduct while working on the Malayalam quiz show Koteeswaran, the Malayalam actor and CPI (M) MLA on Tuesday denied all allegations against him.

When Malayalam news channel Asianet News managed to get Mukesh on the phone, he vehemently refused to discuss the allegations against him. “I don’t even properly remember the show (Koteeswaran). How many years ago it was? Was (she) asleep? I don’t understand. I don’t have anything to say about it. Do whatever you want. Even go to the Supreme Court. You won’t get a penny from me on this. You don’t try to cash in on this. Leave me alone,” he said.

When the reporter asked him whether he knew his accuser, Mukesh claimed he has no memory of working with her.

The incident allegedly took place during the casting director’s stay in Chennai.

“I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek.(sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

In the last few days, many powerful men in film industry, stand-up comedy and media have been accused of sexual harassment. Mukesh is the first Malayalam actor to be called out in India’s MeToo movement.

