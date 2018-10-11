MT Vasudevan Nair exits Malayalam film Randamoozham

MT Vasudevan Nair was roped in to pen the screen adaptation of his novel Randamoozham.

Author-screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair on Thursday exited much-awaited Malayalam film Randamoozham. Nair has also asked the makers to return the script he wrote for Randamoozham.

Talking to The News Minute about his exit, the screenwriter said, “After four years, the film hasn’t even begun shooting and the contract for the screenplay was only for three years. Even after the contract was extended for one more year, they haven’t started the making of the film.”

Touted to be India’s most expensive film, VA Shrikumar directorial Randamoozham, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the role of Bheema, is reportedly going to be made at a budget of Rs 1000 crore. It is a screen adaption of MT Vasudevan Nair’s Malayalam novel Randamoozham, which is a version of The Mahabharat from the eyes of Bheema.

After news emerged of MT Vasudevan Nair’s exit from Randamoozham, the film’s director VA Shrikumar took to Facebook to reveal the reason behind the delay in the film. He said that several international agreements and huge financial planning were required and this delayed the project.

The director also admitted that it was his mistake that he didn’t, in the recent past, inform MT Vasudevan Nair about the progress of the project. Shrikumar added that he will fulfill Nair’s dream to see Randamoozham on the big screen at the earliest.

In April 2017, Mohanlal had spoken about Randamoozham and his fascination with the mythological character of mighty Bheema. He made an interesting observation that there was more to Bheem beyond his large body frame. “Like most children in India, I too grew up listening to the tales of Mahabharata and Ramayana. For most people, Bheema was a loyal brother with a huge body and a large appetite. It was after reading MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham, I understood the emotional side to Bheema,” Mohanlal said.

The actor added that when he read Randamoozham, he never imagined it to become a film. “MT sir was the one who suggested my name for Bheema’s role and I’m thankful to him as an actor for that. But I’m overwhelmed when I think of it now. Bheema has been part of my life for a long time now. I had become MT sir’s Bheema in 1985 film Rangam,” he said.

