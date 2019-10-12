Moothon trailer: Nivin Pauly starrer is raw and intense

The trailer of Moothon starring Nivin Pauly is out. Dhanush shared the trailer on his social media platforms with the caption, “Happy to share #MoothonTrailer. The #BhaiArrives”

Advertising

The trailer is quite intense. Moothon chronicles the story of a 14-year-old boy, Mullah, who travels to Mumbai from Lakhswadeep islands in search of his elder brother. Nivin Pauly, who is known to play “chocolate boy” roles in films, is essaying the role of “Bhai”, a goon in the underbelly of Kamathipura, the red light district of Mumbai. He looks menacing and is seen hurling abuses and beating people.

Watch the trailer of Moothon here:

Moothon made waves after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. The film has also been chosen to open the Jio MAMI film festival held in Mumbai.

Directed and produced by actor-turned-director Geetu Mohandas, the film was shot guerrilla style and will be released in Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously. The supporting cast comprises Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Harish Khanna and Roshan Mathew among others.

Geetu Mohandas earlier told indianexpress.com, “So, it’s a reassurance when it got selected at TIFF and then MAMI being such a big platform and it being the opening film! Because now people are talking about it in India. We are looking for a beautiful theatrical release after MAMI so, it has come a full circle for me. I hope I don’t have an issue with my next film.”