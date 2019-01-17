Moothon teaser: Nivin Pauly breaks bad

Surya, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Anurag Kashyap simultaneously released the teaser of Nivin Pauly’s most-awaited film Moothon, which is Malayalam for ‘elder brother.’ The one-and-half-minute long clip mostly comprises of the credit roll. However, it is coupled with a short story narrated by Pauly.

Pauly’s character talks about a man he apparently killed. While we don’t know much about the person in question, we are sure that the protagonist nurtured a strong hatred for him. Towards the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of the Kayamkulam Kochunni actor.

According to the synopsis on IMDB, the film tells the tale of “a 10-year-old boy, living on an island, who sets off on a journey in pursuit of Akbar (Nivin), his long lost elder brother.”

“Deepest thanks to @geetumohandas & team for trusting me with one of the most complex roles I have played so far…#Moothon (sic),” Nivin Pauly tweeted while sharing the teaser.

Geethu Mohandas has co-written Moothon with ace-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is noteworthy that Mohandas won the Global Filmmaking Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for the script. She has directed the movie, which has Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora among others in the cast.

While Mohandas’ husband Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer of Moothon, the music of the film has been composed by Sagar Desai.