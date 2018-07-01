Mood at AMMA meet made us recall Dileep, ready to review: Mohanlal

The decision was taken at a general body meeting on June 24 — it was Mohanlal’s first meeting as AMMA’s new president. The decision was taken at a general body meeting on June 24 — it was Mohanlal’s first meeting as AMMA’s new president.

Under fire for taking back actor Dileep in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), the apex association’s president Mohanlal on Saturday said the organisation stood with the prevailing sentiments at the meeting that decided to recall the accused actor back into its fold, but is ready to review the decision.

Mohanlal’s reaction came hours after 100-odd professionals associated with the film industry issued a statement pledging support for the four women actors who resigned as AMMA members this week to protest against the decision to reinduct Dileep. The decision was taken at a general body meeting on June 24 — it was Mohanlal’s first meeting as AMMA’s new president. Dileep, accused in a case of alleged abduction and attempted rape of an actress, was expelled from AMMA last July following his arrest.

In a press statement, Mohanlal said, “It was the prevailing sentiment of the general body of AMMA, held on June 24, that the decision to expel Dileep should be frozen. The leadership of AMMA has taken a democratic stand to stay with the unanimous decision of the general body — to take back Dileep. AMMA has no vested interest in this.” Pointing out that a few members left AMMA in protest, Mohanlal said, “Whatever be their sentiments, we are ready to review the decision.”

Explaining AMMA’s stand, Mohanlal said out of 485 members, many struggle to make both ends meet, and AMMA is ensuring financial help for 137 members every month, and asked how can such an organisation be dubbed a mafia. Earlier, after the issue snowballed into a controversy, Dileep had informed the association that he was not keen on becoming an active worker of AMMA until his innocence was proved.

