Monster trailer: Mohanlal’s turn as turban-clad Punjabi-speaking Lucky Singh powers through the chaos

There is talk of a fake investigation, a missing husband and child, and a mystery man. The trailer of Vysakh’s latest directorial Monster builds up the tempo and introduces the audience to the said mystery man in style, and with a sprinkle of Punjabi accent: A turban-clad man Lucky Singh, played by none other than Mohanlal.

The almost two-minute trailer of the Malayalam thriller basically plays out to set the stage for what looks like a hide and seek between the cops and Mohanlal’s Lucky Singh. Monster trailer keeps its card close, never revealing too much of the plot and just teasing the audience its world.

Though chaotic and uneven, the trailer finds a firm footing when Mohanlal enters the frame. The star looks intense as a sardar but his opening Punjabi dialogue ‘Hey puttar, mere naal chal’ (Hey son, come with me) sounds ridiculously laughable.

Monster is directed by Vysakh, who helmed Mohanlal’s hit movie Pulimurugan. Uday Krishna has written the screenplay of the movie. Krishna had also written the script of Pulimurugan. Monster is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Monster also stars Sidhique, Manchu Lakshmi, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Ganesh Kumar, Lena. The film’s release date is not out yet. This year, Mohanlal has starred in films like comedy drama Bro Daddy, actioner Aaraattu and 12th Man, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.