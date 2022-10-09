scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Monster trailer: Mohanlal’s turn as turban-clad Punjabi-speaking Lucky Singh powers through the chaos

Monster is directed by Vysakh, who helmed Mohanlal’s hit movie Pulimurugan.

mohanlalMohanlal as the turban-clad Lucky Singh in Monster. (Photo: Screengrab)

There is talk of a fake investigation, a missing husband and child, and a mystery man. The trailer of Vysakh’s latest directorial Monster builds up the tempo and introduces the audience to the said mystery man in style, and with a sprinkle of Punjabi accent: A turban-clad man Lucky Singh, played by none other than Mohanlal.

The almost two-minute trailer of the Malayalam thriller basically plays out to set the stage for what looks like a hide and seek between the cops and Mohanlal’s Lucky Singh. Monster trailer keeps its card close, never revealing too much of the plot and just teasing the audience its world.

 

Though chaotic and uneven, the trailer finds a firm footing when Mohanlal enters the frame. The star looks intense as a sardar but his opening Punjabi dialogue ‘Hey puttar, mere naal chal’ (Hey son, come with me) sounds ridiculously laughable.

Monster is directed by Vysakh, who helmed Mohanlal’s hit movie Pulimurugan. Uday Krishna has written the screenplay of the movie. Krishna had also written the script of Pulimurugan. Monster is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

Monster also stars Sidhique, Manchu Lakshmi, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Ganesh Kumar, Lena. The film’s release date is not out yet. This year, Mohanlal has starred in films like comedy drama Bro Daddy, actioner Aaraattu and 12th Man, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 03:06:34 pm
Next Story

UGC NET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip for examinations on October 12, 22

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
Inside Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s picturesque London diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement