Monster first look: Mohanlal looks intense as turban-clad Lucky Singh

Mohanlal on Wednesday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Monster which will see him playing a Sardar. The photo features a turban-clad Mohanlal holding a gun and looking intensely into the camera. He will reportedly play the role of Lucky Singh in the film.

The Malayalam superstar shared the first look with a caption that read, “Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie ‘Monster’ directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today! #Monster #FirstLook.”

Monster will be directed by Vysakh, who helmed Mohanlal’s hit movie Pulimurugan. Uday Krishna will be penning the screenplay of the movie. Krishna had also written the script of Pulimurugan as well.

While other details about Monster are under wraps, it looks like Mohanlal will be essaying some kind of agent or cop in the film.

On the work front, Mohanlal has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and Bro Daddy in his kitty.