Odiyan pre-release business: Mohanlal film crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Odiyan is easily one of the most awaited releases of 2018. Made on a lavish budget, the makers have promised that Odiyan will be a visual treat for the audience.

Advertising

Upon release, Odiyan is expected to shatter box office records. However, even before the release, the film has created a benchmark in the Malayalam film industry.

Odiyan has earned Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business, becoming the first Malayalam film to achieve this distinction. “Happy to share the news that Odiyan has crossed 100 cr business mark yesterday evening 3 days b4 releaSe. This is the rights and prebooking sale combined figure. 3rd film in south and 11th in Indian cinema history #odiyanrisng ⁦@Mohanlal⁩ ⁦@themanjuwarrier⁩ (sic),’ tweeted director VA Shrikumar Menon on Tuesday.

Odiyan pre-release business breakup

Satellite rights – Rs 21 crore [Asianet – Rs 14 crore, Amritha TV – Rs 7 crore]

GCC rights – Rs 2.9 crore

Other overseas rights – Rs 1.8 crore

Telugu rights – Rs 5.2 crore

Tamil rights – Rs 4 crore

ROI rights – Rs 2 crore

Audio & other rights – Rs 1.8 crore

Theatre advance – Rs 17 crore

Hindi rights + Satellite rights – Rs 4 crore

Tamil satellite rights – Rs 3 crore

Telugu satellite rights – Rs 3 crore

Fans Shows Pre-sales + Advance booking in Kerala – Rs 5 crore

Advance booking sales from UAE – GCC – Rs 5.5 crore

Advance booking sales from ROI + ROW – Rs 1 crore

Tamil remake rights – Rs 4 crore

Telugu remake rights – Rs 5 crore

Branding with Airtel SIM – Rs 5 crore

Branding with Kingfisher – Rs 3 crore

Branding with MyG, Hedge & Others – Rs 2 crore

Branding with Confident Group – Rs 3 crore

Other sponsors – Rs 2 crore

Total – Rs 101.2 crore

Advertising

Earlier talking at the audio release function of Odiyan in Dubai, Shrikumar had noted that the pre-booking for Odiyan is bigger than 2.0 and Sarkar combined in UAE and Kerala. “It is a big blessing and a recognition for Lalettan’s stardom,” he said.

Odiyan will release in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The film is expected to create a new record for Malayalam cinema by opening on more than 3000 screens worldwide on December 14.

It is worth noting that Mohanlal was the first actor in Malayalam cinema to have made it the coveted Rs 100 crore club. His 2016 film Pulimurugan raked Rs 100 crore worldwide within 30 days of its release. Recently, Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni achieved the feat after 50 days of its initial release.