Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 gets new release date amid Middle East crisis

Superstar Mohanlal took to Instagram on Monday to make it official. “The past never stays silent, it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. Drishyam 3, Worldwide Release,” he wrote, putting an end to weeks of speculation around one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.

The announcement confirmed what trade circles had been discussing since mid-March. Drishyam 3 was scheduled to release on April 2, but ongoing tensions in the Middle East forced the team to reconsider, with May 21 emerging as the new release date.

The Gulf region is not a peripheral market for Malayalam cinema. It is one of its most important, and releasing a film of this scale without access to those screens was not a risk the producers were willing to take.