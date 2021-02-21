scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Latest news

Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barozz to go on floors in March

Mohanlal, currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2, will direct Barozz, which is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 21, 2021 3:20:47 pm
mohanlal directorial debut drishyam 2Mohanlal was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Superstar Mohanlal is set to begin filming his directorial debut, Barozz, in March, cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan announced on Sunday.

The film is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

Sivan took to Twitter and wrote, “Starting ”Barozz” in March with Mohanlal in director”s chair.” The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film, My Dear Kuttichathan, titled Chhota Chetan in Hindi.

In October last year, the 57-year-old cinematographer had announced joining the project. Sivan has shot acclaimed films like Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, Raavan and Rajinikanth’s 2020 action drama Darbar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“With two icons. Teaming up to showcase the best of south indian talent internationally Barros Mohan Lal’s debut directorial with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script (My Dear Kuttichathan) in 3D,” Sivan had tweeted.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Mohanlal, 60, is currently seen in Drishyam 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph-directed sequel chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: The road to Bigg Boss 14 finale

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement