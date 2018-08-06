Mohanlal won’t quit his president post, clarifies AMMA

Mathrubhumi reported the alleged divide in AMMA that happened following Mohanlal’s press conference on July 10. Mathrubhumi reported the alleged divide in AMMA that happened following Mohanlal’s press conference on July 10.

A day after reports suggested that superstar Mohanlal threatened to resign as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), the actors’ body issued a clarification rubbishing reports. On Sunday, AMMA issued a public statement assuring that “all was well’ within the organization and asked people not to believe reports that say otherwise.

One of Kerala’s leading newspapers, Mathrubhumi reported the alleged divide in AMMA that happened following Mohanlal’s press conference on July 10. The report claimed that it was at Mohanlal’s behest, two executive members of the association moved the Kerala High Court requesting to assign the actress abduction and sexual assault case to a woman judge.

It was widely seen as an effort to save the public reputation of the association, which took a beating after it reinstated accused actor Dileep. The executive members of AMMA, especially, its newly elected president Mohanlal came under heavy fire following the move. The move was termed as ‘anti-woman’ leading to four women members, including the survivor, quitting the AMMA.

The Mathrubhumi report claimed that AMMA decided to write a letter to the government requesting the appointment of a woman judge as sought by the survivor earlier. However, the decision did go down well with the supporters of Dileep in the AMMA, alleged the report.

“Mohanlal was unhappy to know that a decision taken by him was being sabotaged and he threatened to resign from the movie association,” claimed the newspaper, adding that it was General secretary Edavela Babu, who pacified Mohanlal and convinced him to withdraw his resignation threat.

Mohanlal, however, backed Honey Rose and Rachana Narayanankutty to move the high court with the petition requesting a woman judge to hear the case.

The AMMA, however, has officially denied everything reported by the newspaper, accusing it of pursuing a vendetta against the Malayalam film industry. The association claimed that the newspaper in question was “taking out its frustration” on it because the publication has been boycotted by various associations in the Malayalam film industry.

“From insulting newly released films to portraying the people who work in the Malayalam film industry in a bad light, the newspaper has been attacking the Malayalam film industry,” alleged AMMA.

