‘Snake around Lord Shiva’s neck’: Mohanlal’s wife on actor’s bond with Antony Perumbavoor

Although Mohanlal has had several iconic on-screen co-stars over the decades, ask Malayalees who his best and most beloved partner in the film industry is, and they would most likely, in unison, metion Antony Perumbavoor. Mohanlal’s driver-turned-confidante-turned-film producer, Antony has been with the Malayalam superstar for close to four decades, and they share a warm bond with each other and their respective families.

In fact, Mohanlal has often said, “Antony is not just a producer or an associate to me; he is a member of my family.” During a recent interview, the superstar’s wife, Suchitra, opened up about their bond, sharing an analogy to emphasise how much they matter to each other.

“Antony and I entered Mohanlal’s life the same year,” she shared during a conversation with Can Channel Media.

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Suchitra added, “After our marriage, during the shooting of Moonnam Mura (1988), he had sent Antony to pick me up. That was the first time we met. On the way back, I asked him to play some songs. Other than that, I didn’t speak much with him then. Later, Mohanlal suggested employing Antony, and I said okay. So, it was in that same year that both of us set foot in his home.”

Suchitra on Antony’s crucial role in the superstar’s career

Recalling that the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee has shared that Antony Perumbavoor is “like a brother” to him on several occasions, Suchitra revealed, “He plays a huge role in Mohanlal’s professional life. My brother (producer Suresh Balaje) always says that ‘Antony is like the snake around Lord Shiva’s neck.’ In situations where my husband cannot say no, Antony says it for him. Poor Antony has such an image. But Mohanlal cannot do anything without him; Antony always has his back.”

(L-R) Suchitra, Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor and his wife Santhy Antony. (Credit: Instagram/@mohanlal) (L-R) Suchitra, Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor and his wife Santhy Antony. (Credit: Instagram/@mohanlal)

Opening up about his camaraderie with Antony Perumbavoor, the Malayalam cinema legend said during a television show once, “I got my wife and Antony around the same time. Perhaps my wife feels I love Antony more than her. She is jealous that I spend most of my time travelling and staying with Antony.”

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He added, “I always say with conviction that behind every success in my film career and all the good in my life, there is a person named Antony Perumbavoor. That is the truth, and I honour that truth. I believe that Antony will be with me until my last breath.”

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The owner of Aashirvad Cinemas, one of the most successful production and distribution companies in Malayalam cinema, Antony Perumbavoor is known for bankrolling movies such as Narasimham (2000), Ravanaprabhu (2001), Naran (2005), Rasathanthram (2006), Paradeshi (2007), Spirit (2012), Drishyam (2013), Oppam (2016), Lucifer (2019), Drishyam 2 (2021), Neru (2023), L2: Empuraan (2025), and Drishyam 3 (2026).