Mohanlal releases the official trailer of ‘Panthrand’ starring Shine Tom Chacko and Vinayakan; watch

Mohanlal released the official trailer of the upcoming movie Panthrand (Twelve), scripted and directed by Leo Thaddeus. Mohanlal wished Leo Thaddeus and the team the best as he released the trailer. Shine Tom Chacko, Vinayakan, Dev Mohan and Lal will play pivotal roles in the movie.

Leo has earlier scripted movies such as Lonappante Mamodisa, Oru Cinemakkaran and Payyans. However, going by the trailer, Panthrand looks entirely different from the kind of movies Leo usually writes.

The trailer suggests that Panthrand is a gangster drama based in a coastal area. The stunning visuals by Swaroop Shobha Shankar will be a treat to watch on the big screen. Nabu Usman is the editor of the movie. Alphons Joseph has provided the music. The trailer starts with a police official questioning Shine Tom Chacko’s character. It feels like the whole movie is plotted around Dev Mohan’s character while Lal’s character seems to be the villain.

After his much-discussed role as Peter in Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, Shine now has a few exciting projects in the pipeline including Adithattu, a deep sea thriller directed by Jijo Antony, Djinn, a psychological mystery thriller directed by Siddharth Bharathan with Soubin Shahir in the lead role, and Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman with Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles. Meanwhile, Vinayakan features in Panthrand after a notable performance in Navya Nair’s Oruthee, directed by VK Prakash, and the critically acclaimed Pada, directed by Kamal KM.