Mohanlal unveils the first look poster of Manju Warrier’s Jack N Jill, shares a message for Santhosh Sivan

Mohanlal has shared the first look poster of Santhosh Sivan’s directorial Jack N Jill. Manju Warrier plays the lead role in the movie. Jack N Jill will be Santhosh Sivan’s third directorial venture in Malayalam after the much acclaimed Ananthabhadram and Urui, both featuring Prithviraj in the lead roles.



Mohanlal also posted a short video along with the poster to wish Santhosh. The poster of the movie features Manju Warrier in a traditional look with a big bright bindi on her forehead as she rides a scooter. The poster also features Kalidas Jayaram, Basil Antony, Soubin Shahir, Aju Varghese, Indrans and Esther Anil. Late actor Nedumudi Venu also appears on the poster.

One of the best cinematographers in India, Santhosh Sivan has directed 12 movies across languages over the course of his career. He has won the National Award twice — The Terroist (1998) and Navarasa (2004). He has also won numerous State and National Awards for cinematography over the years. He has managed camera for many acclaimed Hindi movies including Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se.., Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Raavan and more.