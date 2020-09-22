Mohanlal unveils first look of Unni Mukundan-starrer Bruce Lee

Unni Mukundan starrer Bruce Lee is helmed by Vysakh.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of upcoming movie Bruce Lee, which stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role. The poster was released to commemorate the 33rd birthday of Unni Mukundan.

“Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday (sic),” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing the motion poster.

Bruce Lee director Vysakh is known for making over-the-top action potboilers. He has delivered blockbusters like Mohanlal’s Pulimurguan and Mammootty’s Madhura Raja. Both the films raked in more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

It is worth noting that Pulimurguan became the first movie in the history of Malayalam cinema to collect Rs 100 crore from its ticket sales when it came out in 2016. The film about a man well-versed in killing man-eating tigers was written by Udayakrishna, who has also penned the script for Bruce Lee.

Unni Mukundan was last seen in Mamangam, a period drama, which had Mammootty in the lead role.

