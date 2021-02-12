Mohanlal unveils daughter Vismaya’s book Grains of Stardust: ‘It’s a proud moment for me as a father’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is a proud father as his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s poetry book Grains of Stardust is set to hit the stands on February 14. The actor recently took to Facebook to announce the release of Vismaya’s book.

Along with a link to pre-order Grains of Stardust, Mohanlal wrote, “It’s a proud moment for me as a father to announce the release of my daughter’s book ‘GRAINS OF STARDUST’ on the 14th of February. A book of poetry and art published by Penguin India. Wishing her all the best in this endeavour.”

Earlier in a PTI interview, Vismaya talked about the genesis of the book. She said, “Grains of Stardust came together unexpectedly. I didn’t sit down with the intention to write a poetry book. As you’ll see when you read them, they are very simply written. They are poems that I sometimes typed out on my phone waiting for the subway or while I was listening to a beat that I liked, or words that came to me when I was looking at a painting or at nature.”

The book’s description on Amazon reads, “Offering a unique expression of thought reflecting feeling more than meaning, Grains of Stardust is a synesthetic stream of consciousness that does not distinguish between journey and destination, but meanders unchecked upon the river of human emotion.”

Mohanlal has written the foreword of Grains of Stardust.

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen next in Drishyam 2, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.