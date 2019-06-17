Mohanlal to return as Khureshi Ab’raam in Lucifer sequel?

Mohanlal on Monday tweeted about an upcoming announcement of his new project. “#L The Finale & The Announcement Tomorrow 6PM IST! Stay Tuned! (sic),” wrote the Malayalam superstar on Twitter.

Advertising

It is safe to assume that Tuesday’s announcement will be about the sequel to Lucifer, which became one of the highest grossing films in Malayalam cinema when it released earlier this year. Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran retweeted Mohanlal’s tweet suggesting that he may return to direct the sequel as well.

Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer had an all-star cast led by Mohanlal. The film set the box office on fire when it released in March earlier this year. According to the makers, the film raked in a gross of Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, making it the first film to achieve such a box office success in Malayalam cinema’s history.

After Lucifer’s massive commercial success, its writer Murali Gopy posted a message on his Facebook wall in May hinting at the sequel: “The wait… won’t be too ‘L’ong,” he said. The filmmakers had earlier revealed that Lucifer was envisioned as a franchise.

#L The Finale & The Announcement Tomorrow 6PM IST! Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fu517P6SHo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 17, 2019

Lucifer mainly focused on Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally, who is introduced as a powerful man in Kerala’s political scene. Set in the backdrop of Thiruvananthapuram, the film followed Stephen’s efforts to rescue his foster father’s family from an evil man, played by Vivek Oberoi. At the end, however, we get to know that Stephen Nedumpally is actually Khureshi Ab’raam, a dreaded international gangster.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Siddique’s Big Brother and Ittymaani: Made in China. Recently, he also wrapped the big-budget period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.