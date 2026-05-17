Mohanlal to join forces with Maheshinte Prathikaram director Dileesh Pothan; Lucifer 3 on the cards

Putting an end to years of speculation, an official confirmation has arrived that Mohanlal will soon join forces with celebrated filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. The Malayalam superstar’s close friend and frequent collaborator, producer Antony Perumbavoor, revealed this on social media. He also confirmed that the third instalment in the Lucifer franchise will happen.

“We are doing a film produced by Shibu Baby John, which will be directed by Dileesh Pothan. It has been finalised,” Antony noted in response to a fan’s query. “We are actively trying to avoid projects that fans have no interest in watching. Good films are on the way,” he added.

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Dileesh Pothan on his desire to direct Mohanlal, Mammootty

Interestingly, in a 2023 conversation with SCREEN, Dileesh Pothan had shared his desire to work with both Mohanlal and Mammootty down the road. “I have exchanged a few ideas with Mammukka (Mammootty). Therefore, it can be said that discussions are currently underway. However, we have not yet developed a firm plan or written a concrete script. It’s not just Mammootty; I also wish to collaborate on a film with Mohanlal. Nevertheless, thus far, we have not finalised any specific project involving either of them,” he noted.

Discussing the future of the Lucifer franchise, Antony Perumbavoor informed fans that they will definitely return with a third instalment, despite mixed reactions to the second part. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and headlined by Mohanlal, the film series started with the former’s directorial debut, Lucifer (2019), written by Murali Gopy and bankrolled by Antony under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. It became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever, raking in Rs 127.5 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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The team then followed it up with L2: Empuraan (2025), which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, minting Rs 266.81 crore worldwide before it was dethroned by Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore). Although the movie raked in big bucks, Empuraan opened to mixed reviews and was mired in controversy following an attack from right-wing groups.

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Empuraan sequel is on the cards, confirms Antony Perumbavoor

“Lucifer 3 (reportedly titled Azrael) is 100 per cent on the cards. We need a massive entertainer to recharge the box office, don’t we? It’s only when films of that scale arrive that the industry experiences a real buzz. We just need a small gap for things to align. Let the current situation settle down first,” Antony Perumbavoor said.

After his recent appearance in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, where he shared the screen with Mammootty, Mohanlal is now gearing up for the release of Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, which hits the screens on May 21, coinciding with his 66th birthday.

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About Dileesh Pothan

One of the most celebrated and revered filmmakers in contemporary Malayalam cinema, Dileesh Pothan made his movie debut as an actor in Aashiq Abu’s Salt N’ Pepper. He had previously worked with Aashiq as an assistant on a few films. While he was slowly landing bigger parts as an actor, Dileesh made his directorial debut with Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016), widely regarded as one of the finest Indian films of the last decade and also 21st-century Malayalam cinema.

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He subsequently directed two more movies — Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017) and Joji (2021) — which also opened to rave reviews. All three films featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead and played a key role in establishing him as one of the finest actors in the country.

Dileesh Pothan co-owns the production company Bhavana Studios with Fahadh and renowned screenwriter Syam Pushkaran. They bankrolled movies such as Joji, Palthu Janwar (2022), Thankam (2023), and Premalu (2024). Their Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, helmed by Girish AD and starring Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead roles, will release later this year.