Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Mohanlal to headline mutlilingual emotional drama Vrushabha, film to go on floors in 2023

Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, will explore the emotions of love and revenge. The film will go on floors in May 2023.

MOHANLAL NEW FILMMohanlal will star in the first production of AVS Studios. (Photo: PR)

After the sequel of Lucifer, actor Mohanlal’s next film Vrushabha has been announced. The film is said to be an emotional drama spanning across generations and focused on a son and a father’s relationship. The film, which the makers say will explore the battle between two major emotions, love and revenge, will feature Mohanlal in the role of a father. The role of the son will be played by a Telugu star whose name will be announced soon.

The multilingual drama will be directed by Nanda Kishore and Produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sunder. It is expected to go on floors in May 2023 and will hit theaters in 2024. It is will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Thiruchitrambalam

Director Kishore shared that he has been writing Vrushabha for the past five years and is now excited to take it to the floor with megastar Mohanlal. He said in a statement, “At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing Vrushabha for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors”

Mohanlal shared that it was the script of Vrushabha that got him excited to be a part of the film. “The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting father-son high-energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together,” he shared.

Vrushabha is the first project of the production house AVS Studios which is founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:33:03 am
