Mohanlal to become AMMA president

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will take charge as the new president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) later this month. The development came as veteran actor Mammootty decided to withdraw his candidacy.

The general body of AMMA will meet on June 24 to elect the president, vice-presidents, secretary, general secretary, treasurer and other executive committee members.

On the last day of nominations on Friday, all the main posts got only one nomination each. There were 12 candidates in the fray for 11 executive committee member posts.

According to a source, Mammootty, who was the present General Secretary, sensed that things would not be conducive for him if there was an election. While Edavela Babu was elected the new general secretary, comedian and character artiste Jagdish was brought in as treasurer.

The election was necessitated after outgoing AMMA President Innocent resigned from the post after 18 years.

It may be recalled that Innocent drew a lot of flak initially for throwing his weight behind actor Dileep when he was first accused of conspiring an attack against a female actor. He, however, changed his stance and cancelled Dileep’s membership from the association after the latter was arrested in the case last year. It is said to be one of the reasons that influenced Innocent’s decision to step down.

