Mohanlal teams up with Hollywood music director Mark Kilian for Barroz

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is going all out for his first directorial venture, which is titled Barroz: Guardian of Treasures. The latest update about the film is that he has teamed up with South African music director Mark Milan, who has worked in Hollywood films like Deep Blue Sea 3, Traitor, and Eye In The Sky. Mohanlal took to Twitter to announce the development.

Sharing a picture with Mark and the film’s associate director TK Rajeev Kumar, Mohanlal wrote, “Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard!”

In March 2022, Mohanlal launched his directorial debut Barroz, in an event that was attended by Mammootty, Priyadarshan, Fazil, Prithviraj, and other popular faces of Malayalam cinema.

Barozz, also produced by Mohanlal, is a fantasy film, which will be released in 3D. Jijo Punnoose, who is known for the iconic film My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), has written the script of Barozz based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

The teaser of the film revealed that Barroz will be made on a lavish budget, and Mohanlal will be sporting a new look for the film.

Here’s the teaser:

Other than Mohanlal, the film stars Maya, Sara Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Tuhin Menon, Komal Sharma, and Padmavathi Rao in pivotal roles. The crew also includes cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and editor A. Sreekar Prasad.