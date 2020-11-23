Mohanlal starts shooting for Aaraattu

Mohanlal joins the sets of Aaraattu. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Mohanlal on Monday began shooting for Aaraattu. The actor took to his Twitter page to announce the same, and shared a collage of working stills from the sets.

Aaraattu is directed by B Unnikrishnan, who earlier helmed Mohanlal films like Mr Fraud and Villian. The upcoming movie is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, who wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

Joined at the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu Directed by @unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna pic.twitter.com/LkVfXZSNQf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 23, 2020

Mohanlal recently finished shooting for Drishyam 2 at a breathtaking speed. The film went on floors in the last week of September, and the production was wrapped up in the first week of November. A sequel to 2013 crime thriller Drishyam, Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film will focus on the events that happen seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala.

