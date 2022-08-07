Mohanlal kissing Sreenivasan at an award function is the most heartwarming sight you will see today

Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan recently attended Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. The actor, who survived a heart complication and underwent bypass surgery in April, has not been in good health for the past few months. After a long time, Sreenivasan made a public appearance at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022, which became more special when Malayalam superstar Mohanlal kissed him on stage. In response, Sreenivasan can be seen sporting a weak smile.

The video of the heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media. Actor Aju Varghese took to Instagram to share the clip. The comments section of the post got flooded with emotional replies praising the evergreen duo.

Fans also expressed their concern over Sreenivasan’s weak physical stature. One user wrote, “It hurts to see him like this (sic).”

Mohanlal and Sreenivasan have shared screen space in films like Nadodikkattu, Mithunam, Varavelpu, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Chandralekha and Udayananu Tharam among others.

Also a renowned screenwriter, Sreenivasan has received several awards including a National Award for his film Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. The actor was last seen in Pyali (2022).

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who was last seen in 12th Man, has an array of films in different stages of production. Alone, Monster, Ram, Barroz and L2: Empuraan are among the projects in the pipeline.