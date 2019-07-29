Mohanlal ropes in popular Spanish actors for his directorial debut Barroz

Mohanlal on Monday made a major announcement concerning his directional debut Barroz. Given that Barroz has international actors and technicians in its cast and crew, the actor got creative and released a video giving a brief introduction about his decorated film career. “I am Mohanlal, an actor who has been in the industry for the last 41 years. I am 59 years and 340 movies old,” the Malayalam superstar says in the video. The video also includes a few selected clips from the actor’s envious body of work.

Advertising

Billed as a children’s fantasy drama, Barroz will star popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo. Not just in Spain, Vega has also shined in Hollywood. She is known for Spanglish (2004), 10 Items or Less (2006) and All Roads Lead to Rome (2015). Amargo is a Spanish actor and choreographer.

Mohanlal invited the “renowned personalities” of Spanish cinema to join the sets of Barroz in Goa. “Barroz is set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa and India. It is, indeed, about the shared heritage that we inherited from our ancestors,” noted the 59-year-old superstar.

Mohanlal’s announcement video ends with a clip from Devadoothan (2011), where the actor conducts an orchestra, which both welcomes and salutes great people.

Advertising

Barroz is the big-screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. The film revolves around a mythical figure called Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for over 400 years and he will hand over the treasure to only the true successors of Gama. In addition to directing the fantasy film, Mohanlal will also play the titular role.

The makers have also roped in 13-year-old child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram to score music for the film.

Barroz is set to hit the floors in October and it will be shot in Goa, Portugal and some other exotic locations.