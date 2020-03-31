Mohanlal starrer Spadikam to re-release in digital format

Mohanlal starrer Spadikam released in 1995. Mohanlal starrer Spadikam released in 1995.

Veteran filmmaker Bhadran Mattel has confirmed that his hit directorial venture Spadikam will be re-released digitally. The director made this announcement to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film’s release.

He announced that he is using all his effort and knowledge to technologically spruce-up the movie for the re-release. He said, “I can’t thank my fans enough for their love. In return, what do you want? An experience of watching this movie in theatres again.”

Bhadran added that the re-release is meant to provide an opportunity for those who were not able to catch it on the big screen 25 years ago. The movie first came out in 1995 and remains as one of the biggest hits in Superstar Mohanlal’s decorated career.

A team of technicians are working converting the movie into a 4K Dolby Atmos at the Chennai’s Prasad Labs, said reports.

Spadikam stars Mohanlal as Aadu Thoma, which is one of the iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. It tells the tale of a difficult father, whose aggressive methods to displace his son turns him into a violent man. The film was known for evergreen punchlines, Ray-Ban aviator sunglass, and Mohanlal’s signature move, which is using his dhoti to take his rival down in a fistfight.

The movie stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.

Bhadran has not announced a release date for digitally restored Spadikam as the country is in the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus.

