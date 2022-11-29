Mohanlal announces Spadikam re-release: ’28 years ago, you embraced Adu Thoma’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is quite excited about the re-release of his old blockbuster movie Spadikam. In a Twitter post, he announced the worldwide release of the digitally enhanced version of the movie.

“As your wish, my Adu Thoma, which you have held close to your heart, is releasing again with all the technical enhancements of the new age. Spadikam 4K Atmos will hit theatres worldwide on February 9, 2023. On a Thursday like this 28 years ago, you embraced Adu Thoma,” he tweeted.

Adu Thoma is the name of Mohanlal’s character in Spadikam. The film was first released in 1995 and became a huge blockbuster at the box office. Adu Thoma’s troubled relationship with his father is the main source of drama in the film. The signature style of Mohanlal’s character using his dhoti as a weapon of sorts in street fights were a huge hit with the masses at the time. The film is also replete with popular one-liners.

Written and directed by Bhadran Mattel, Spadikam ran over 100 days in theatres when it was released in March of 1995. The work to digitally enhance the film and re-release it in theatres was announced in March 2020, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the movie. However, the plans of the filmmakers were stalled by the outbreak of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. After a two-year delay, the filmmakers now plan to re-release the film closer to its 28th anniversary.

Spadikam stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.