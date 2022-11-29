scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Mohanlal announces Spadikam re-release: ’28 years ago, you embraced Adu Thoma’

Spadikam is one of the biggest hits of Mohanlal's career.

Mohanlal starrer SpadikamMohanlal in Spadikam (1995).

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is quite excited about the re-release of his old blockbuster movie Spadikam. In a Twitter post, he announced the worldwide release of the digitally enhanced version of the movie.

“As your wish, my Adu Thoma, which you have held close to your heart, is releasing again with all the technical enhancements of the new age. Spadikam 4K Atmos will hit theatres worldwide on February 9, 2023. On a Thursday like this 28 years ago, you embraced Adu Thoma,” he tweeted.

Also Read |Prabhas and his enduring love for biriyani: Suriya reveals when Adipurush actor waited for hours so that they could eat together

Adu Thoma is the name of Mohanlal’s character in Spadikam. The film was first released in 1995 and became a huge blockbuster at the box office. Adu Thoma’s troubled relationship with his father is the main source of drama in the film. The signature style of Mohanlal’s character using his dhoti as a weapon of sorts in street fights were a huge hit with the masses at the time. The film is also replete with popular one-liners.

Written and directed by Bhadran Mattel, Spadikam ran over 100 days in theatres when it was released in March of 1995. The work to digitally enhance the film and re-release it in theatres was announced in March 2020, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the movie. However, the plans of the filmmakers were stalled by the outbreak of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. After a two-year delay, the filmmakers now plan to re-release the film closer to its 28th anniversary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Spadikam stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:50:07 pm
Next Story

Bird Watch: Red-Billed Blue Magpie, a beautiful bird with a distinctive high-pitched whistle

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close