Mohanlal: We will release Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham in December

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday wrapped shooting for his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Advertising

“Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be one of the biggest films in my career,” said Mohanlal during a Facebook live session.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the fourth naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut in the 16th century.

“Kunjali Marakkar IV was a pirate before Samoothiri asked him to lead his navy,” Mohanlal said. “Priyadarshan has made this film using history and other cinematic ingredients. It usually takes a year to shoot the film of this scale, but we finished it in 110 days. It was a hectic task”

Advertising

Mohanlal added there were just about three days of patchwork left to complete the production. “We are trying to make Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham as one of the best films ever made in India,” he said. “We will release it in December.”

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has a huge star cast including Mohanlal, Prabhu, Sunil Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav among others.