Real heroes are always alone, says Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is reuniting with director Shaji Kailas in an upcoming action film. The film has been titled Alone.

While unveiling the title of the film, Mohanlal said, “Shaji Kailas had directed Aashirvad’s first film Narasimham. And he is now directing Aashirvad’s 30th film. Shaji and I have worked in several movies. Shaji’s heroes are always brave and strong. And real heroes are always alone. You will understand it when you watch this film.”

Alone is already in production, and Mohanlal is set to join the sets soon. Mohanlal is collaborating with Shaji Kailas after a gap of 12 years. Shaji is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers. And he has directed Mohanlal in seven films in the past, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009.

Just a few days ago, Mohanlal completed the shooting for director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man. Besides Mohanlal, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair and Sshivada. The film was shot in Idukki and is now in post-production.

After Alone, Mohanlal is expected to shoot for director VA Shrikumar Menon’s next titled Mission Konkan.

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The period drama, which has been delayed by more than a year, is written and directed by Priyadarshan. His film Aaraattu, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also ready to hit the screens.