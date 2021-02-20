Mohanlal says, ‘Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2’

Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal has thanked his fans after receiving a “tremendous response to Drishyam 2” that released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Lalettan took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note for his fans and wrote, “Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.”

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Mohanlal’s 2013 film Drishyam, helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film followed the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of a police inspector goes missing.

The sequel that released on Friday, is also a Jeethu Joseph directorial where Mohanlal reprises the role of Georgekutty from the 2013 movie. Drishyam 2’s story takes place six years after the events that occurred in the original film.

In the thank you note, Mohanlal stated how the love of his fans makes him constantly better his work and himself.

He wrote, “It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all of you for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks.”

“To Amazon Prime I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2,” the superstar concluded.

Alongside Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique among others. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.