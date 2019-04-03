Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore film Randamoozham shelved

UAE businessman BR Shetty on Tuesday confirmed that Malayalam film Randamoozham has been shelved. While speaking at a press conference in Dubai, Shetty noted that he opted out of the project after the conflict between director Srikumar Menon and writer MT Vasudevan Nair remained unresolved.

Shetty revealed that Srikumar was unable to meet the deadline set by him to resolve differences with the writer, forcing him to pull the plug on the project. “I am still looking for a good scriptwriter. I will still make it (film on Mahabharata). My commitment is still there. Just as a true Indian, I am making the film to spread our history worldwide in all the languages (sic),” he told the media.

In 2016, Mohanlal announced that Randamoozham will be made on an astronomical budget of Rs 1,000 crore. It would have become the most expensive motion picture ever produced in India.

Randamoozham, which was based on the MT Vasudevan Nair’s award-winning novel of the same name, was supposed to hit the floors in September 2018. The mythological drama was announced as a two-part film. The first part was supposed to release in 2020. The filmmakers had other grand plans including shooting the film primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu and then dubbing into other major Indian languages and leading foreign languages.

However, things did not go according to plan. The pre-production of Randamoozham hit a snag after MT Vasudevan Nair quit the project and even moved the court in order to restrain the filmmakers from making the film based on his screenplay.

MT Vasudevan Nair was upset with the pace at which the film was progressing. Srikumar Menon even took some time off from the pre-production work to make Odiyan with Mohanlal.