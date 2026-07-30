When severe back pain threatened Mohanlal’s career, Osho and KJ Yesudas helped him heal

Mohanlal has often maintained that he’s a “spiritual person” who knows how to keep his emotions in check, avoiding being heavily influenced or affected by events in his life. His calm and composed nature has garnered praise from both fans and colleagues time and again. Although Mohanlal doesn’t strictly adhere to any one school of thought on spirituality, he has frequently spoken at length about the impact that godman Osho Rajneesh had on him.

Interestingly, Mohanlal’s first encounter with Osho’s teachings came while he was physically and emotionally struggling due to severe back pain, which struck him as he was slowly establishing his career in Malayalam cinema. The acting legend once revealed that the godman’s words, alongside treatment, played a key role in his recovery.

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A career-threatening spine injury and a doctor’s warning

“It was over three and a half decades ago… I was just establishing myself in cinema. I developed severe back pain and consulted a renowned doctor in Madras (now Chennai). He diagnosed an injury to my spine and mentioned that inserting a bolt into the spine would resolve it,” Mohanlal wrote in Mathrubhumi Daily last year after a visit to the Osho International Meditation Resort in Pune, Maharashtra.

He added, “That disturbed me greatly; it involved touching the most vital and delicate part of the body. When I hesitated, the doctor said, ‘Lal, if you don’t do this now, you will have to return here in a much worse condition six months from now.’ Still, I did not consent. I was afraid to agree and confused about what decision to make.”

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How KJ Yesudas steered Mohanlal towards Ayurveda

However, a meeting with legendary playback singer KJ Yesudas helped Mohanlal find a way forward. The ace vocalist suggested trying Ayurveda. Since Mohanlal had little knowledge of it at that time, he sought a recommendation from Yesudas himself. As per his advice, the actor went to Arya Vaidya Pharmacy in Coimbatore.

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“It was an intense treatment lasting over 40 days in two phases: no reading, and no excessive walking or sitting, just lying down with eyes closed as much as possible. Every day, Varier sir (the Pharmacy’s founder, PV Rama Variar) and the Managing Director, PR Krishnakumar ji, would visit. Once they left, I was alone in the room. Lying there, my mind filled with thoughts — about the illness, the future, and life ahead… Unanswered questions kept rising,” the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee recalled.

Osho died on January 19, 1990. (Osho Commune International photo) Osho died on January 19, 1990. (Osho Commune International photo)

Mohanlal continued, “One day, Krishnakumar ji arrived holding an audio cassette. Handing it to me, he said, ‘Lal, give this a listen.’ It was a speech by Osho Rajneesh on some topic. As I lay there alone, listening with closed eyes, I felt a dawn breaking inside me. Over the following days, I listened to Osho’s talks on various subjects, and answers to many of my inner questions began to emerge. In the sky within me, a new moonlight and stars appeared… In that Ayurvedic hospital in Coimbatore, Osho touched my spirit. I realise today that a subtle inner bond began right there.”

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The treatment was successful, and Mohanlal’s pain subsided. “I plunged back into the fast-paced flow of life and cinema, yet Osho remained beside me like a shadow. I read many of his books and listened to even more of his speeches going forward. Later, when I visited Pune for a Malayali Association event, someone among the organisers learned of my desire and took me to the Osho Commune. Osho was in Oregon, US, at the time, so I only retain faint memories of that visit,” he added.

Osho died on January 19, 1990.

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Disclaimer: This article reflects a personal narrative regarding health recovery and spiritual well-being for general informational and interest purposes. It does not constitute medical advice or endorse specific treatment methods, and readers should always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical conditions or treatments.