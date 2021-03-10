scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Mohanlal receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, thanks ‘medical fraternity’

Apart from Mohanlal, other celebrities who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine include actors like Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Bengaluru
Updated: March 10, 2021 1:59:45 pm
mohanlal, covid vaccineMalayalam superstar Mohanlal receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: Mohanlal/Twitter)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is the latest Indian celebrity to received the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus. The 60-year-old superstar on Wednesday shared the news with his over 6 million followers on Twitter.

“Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I thank GOI ,companies which are producing the Vaccine & the Medical fraternity, including hospitals, for the assistance in d Vaccination Drive (sic),” the beloved actor tweeted along with photographs of him receiving the vaccination.

Anybody who is aged 60 and above is eligible to get the vaccine in the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, as are people who are aged 45 and above and have comorbidities. While the vaccination is given free of cost at the government facilities, people can also get the shots at private hospitals at a nominal charge. Those who fall under the eligibility can schedule their appointment at the nearest vaccination centre using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

On the career front, Mohanlal is basking in the success of his latest film Drishyam 2. The thriller was released on Amazon Prime Video last month and garnered a lot of love from the critics and the audience. He is currently busy with the pre-production work of directorial debut Barozz. Barozz is said to go on floors in the first week of April.

Billed as a children’s fantasy drama, Barroz will star popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo. Barroz is the big-screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. Mohanlal has roped in the 15-year-old child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram to score music for the film.

