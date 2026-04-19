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‘Tears spring from a place far beyond philosophy’: Mohanlal recalls loved ones he lost over the years
Mohanlal recently opened up about something he almost never discusses: the loss of dear ones and its emotional impact on him.
It’s not easy to do the same thing for 46 years, let alone be the undisputed master of it for a lion’s share of this time. Yet, Mohanlal has done both. Ever since he made his debut in director Fazil’s Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980), he has never looked back, and his career has only soared since he attained superstardom in 1986 with Thambi Kannanthanam’s Rajavinte Makan. Even as many who entered cinema before and after him vanished, Mohanlal has stood like an anchor in rough seas, giving Malayalees several unforgettable, unparalleled movies and performances.
Aside from all this, the actor is also known for his calm and composed nature, exuding a sense of tranquillity at all times, being unperturbed by the successes and failures of movies, as well as events and incidents over which he may have little to no control. Nonetheless, Mohanlal recently opened up about something he almost never discusses — the loss of dear ones and its emotional impact on him.
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‘What is the use of grieving?’
Mentioning that it’s not easy for him to watch certain scenes from some of his old films anymore, Mohanlal said that it fills him with profound sadness. “Many of the actors who stood beside me in those frames are no longer alive,” he told Grihalakshmi.
He continued, “Of course, sadness washes over me. But what is the use of grieving? Tomorrow, I too will vanish. That is a reality. It is with the full knowledge of this truth that I still mourn. Tears spring from a place far beyond philosophy. The world has seen so many philosophies, yet man still finds himself weeping. I am just an ordinary human being.”
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In December 2025, Mohanlal lost his mother, Santhakumari, too, years after the demise of his father, Viswanathan Nair, and brother, Pyarelal. She was 90 and breathed her last at her home in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district, on December 30. “I feel an immense sorrow that they have all departed. Yet, I have never felt truly alone. When I close my eyes, they are right there inside me. It is simply that I can no longer touch them or see them,” he added.
One of the most accomplished actors in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has appeared in over 360 movies across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. He was most recently seen in the fantasy actioner Vrusshabha (2025), which bombed at the box office.
Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which marks his on-screen reunion with fellow superstar Mammootty after 17 years. Also starring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, and Rajiv Menon, among others, Patriot will hit the screens worldwide on May 1.
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