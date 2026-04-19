‘Tears spring from a place far beyond philosophy’: Mohanlal recalls loved ones he lost over the years

It’s not easy to do the same thing for 46 years, let alone be the undisputed master of it for a lion’s share of this time. Yet, Mohanlal has done both. Ever since he made his debut in director Fazil’s Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980), he has never looked back, and his career has only soared since he attained superstardom in 1986 with Thambi Kannanthanam’s Rajavinte Makan. Even as many who entered cinema before and after him vanished, Mohanlal has stood like an anchor in rough seas, giving Malayalees several unforgettable, unparalleled movies and performances.

Aside from all this, the actor is also known for his calm and composed nature, exuding a sense of tranquillity at all times, being unperturbed by the successes and failures of movies, as well as events and incidents over which he may have little to no control. Nonetheless, Mohanlal recently opened up about something he almost never discusses — the loss of dear ones and its emotional impact on him.