‘Why me?’: Mohanlal reveals surprising reason Ram Gopal Varma cast him in Company after watching one comedy film
Mohanlal recalled what led to his collaboration with Ram Gopal Varma and Mani Ratnam on Company and Iruvar respectively.
Mohanlal has been working in the movies for the last 48 years and so far, he has worked in 370 films. In a recent chat, the veteran actor spoke about his work outside the Malayalam film industry and recalled collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma in Company and Mani Ratnam in Iruvar. He recalled that when RGV approached him for Company, he had only watched one film of the actor, that too, a comedy.
In a chat shared on MyGov India’s YouTube channel, Mohanlal was asked about the time when he started working outside the Malayalam film industry and the actor shared that he did not plan on doing so but when he was called to collaborate, he happily obliged. Recalling the call from Ram Gopal Varma for his film Company, Mohanlal recalled that when approached, he asked RGV, “Why me?” He then asked the director if he had seen any of his older films and the director’s response surprised him.
“He said, ‘I have seen only one’. I said, ‘Which one?’ It was Vandanam. It’s a comedy movie,” he recalled and added that RGV had complete confidence in him to play the IPS officer’s role. Vandanam, released in 1989, was directed by Priyadarshan and while it underperformed at the box office at the time, the comedy-thriller gained cult status over the years. “He said, ‘No no you can do it.’ That kind of confdence he has got…” he recalled.
Mohanlal also recalled his collaboration with Mani Ratnam for Iruvar and shared that there too, he wondered why the director had approached him for such a significant part, which was loosely based on the life of MGR. This film also marked Aishwarya Rai’s debut in films. Mohanlal recalled that he had first worked with Mani Ratnam in his second film in 1984, Unaroo. “Then after so many years, he called me for Iruvar. I asked the same thing, ‘Why me?’ It’s a great role, it’s a great film. Both films have become cult films,” he shared.
Mohanlal shared that apart from the language, there isn’t much difference in working in various Indian film industries. He recalled working with some of the most popular Indian actors through the years and said, “I have had the chance of working with great masters like Prem Nazir, Sivaji Ganesan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar sir. People ask, ‘How did you manage?’ I say, ‘Why? Nothing wrong in acting with those great personalities. It’s like reacting. In their shade, love and aura, it’s a great thing for an actor. I am blessed with that.”
