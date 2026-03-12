‘Why me?’: Mohanlal reveals surprising reason Ram Gopal Varma cast him in Company after watching one comedy film

Mohanlal has been working in the movies for the last 48 years and so far, he has worked in 370 films. In a recent chat, the veteran actor spoke about his work outside the Malayalam film industry and recalled collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma in Company and Mani Ratnam in Iruvar. He recalled that when RGV approached him for Company, he had only watched one film of the actor, that too, a comedy.

In a chat shared on MyGov India’s YouTube channel, Mohanlal was asked about the time when he started working outside the Malayalam film industry and the actor shared that he did not plan on doing so but when he was called to collaborate, he happily obliged. Recalling the call from Ram Gopal Varma for his film Company, Mohanlal recalled that when approached, he asked RGV, “Why me?” He then asked the director if he had seen any of his older films and the director’s response surprised him.