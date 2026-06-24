Mohanlal’s 15-word promise that saved chaotic, tension-filled AMMA meeting: ‘Don’t worry’

The fresh series of controversies that hit the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has further dampened the organisation’s chances of rebounding after its massive downfall in 2024, following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Amid the issues, renowned actor Beena Antony said it was heart-wrenching to see Mohanlal’s demeanour during the recent AMMA general body meeting.

Beena Antony, however, noted that one line from the superstar drew thunderous applause from the gathering, instilling hope in them. For those unfamiliar, the AMMA general body meeting on Sunday, June 21, was highly dramatic, with several members trading barbs. It reached such an extent that the organisation’s first woman president, actor Shwetha Menon, and other office-bearers tendered their resignations in the aftermath.

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Although Mammootty did not attend the meeting, Mohanlal was present. While he remained silent for most of the time, Beena noted that the Malayalam cinema icon eventually spoke and made a promise to all the members.

Beena Antony on Mohanlal’s emotional silence

“Mammootty didn’t come; I don’t know the reason. Mohanlal was there and stayed until evening. He isn’t someone who forces his opinions on anyone. It was very painful to see the way he sat there. We had hoped he would come with a lot of happiness. It was in front of Mohanlal that all those discussions and arguments happened; right before his eyes. He must have been under a lot of stress. Yet, he couldn’t just step in and oppose anything,” Beena, who is currently basking in the glory of her widely appreciated performance in director Chidambaram’s Balan: The Boy (2026), told Reporter Films.

She continued, “However, at one point, he stood up and talked. He said, ‘I cannot insist that this must continue. If you can give them (the executive committee) another 45 days, you may; I leave that to the general body. You can decide as you see fit… I am not the person to tell you that this must be carried forward.’ He had been listening to everything. Ansiba Hassan spoke for about 45 minutes. Later, Mohanlal simply said that the decision was up to us (the members).”

Mohanlal’s ultimate promise that restored hope in AMMA

Despite all the issues, Beena shared that the organisation got back on its feet when Mohanlal said, “No one needs to worry. No matter what problems arise, AMMA will always be safe. I give you my word on that.” The members, she noted, were extremely happy to hear his assurance.

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The infighting in AMMA, she said, has affected everyone, including Mammootty and Mohanlal. She also expressed her sadness that the leadership failed, even after a woman assumed charge.

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Prior to Shwetha Menon taking the reins of AMMA, Mohanlal led its executive committee for two consecutive terms. Although he was elected as the president once again in 2024, that committee resigned en masse in August of the same year in the aftermath of the controversy sparked by the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against several male film industry insiders, particularly actors.